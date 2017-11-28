PA official: Azerbaijan pursues multiculturalism as a state policy

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is one of the states in modern times, which pursues multiculturalism as a state policy".

Report informs, Etibar Najafov, Senior Consultant of the Department for Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration said at the international conference titled "Azerbaijan's Model of Multiculturalism: Ethno-cultural Diversity", with the organization of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and support of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center and specialized institutes of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

He noted that high level state and religious relations in Azerbaijan are one of the traditions of multiculturalism: "Some countries even issue statements that multiculturalism has failed, which is a very dangerous statement. Because if multiculturalism fails, its alternative will be negative factors such as semitism, Islamophobia, xenophobia and others".

The PA official added that Azerbaijan considers multiculturalism as a state policy and implements it more effectively than the Western states: "Azerbaijan is a civilizational state. Our experience is being studied. Religions and interethnic relations in other countries will be established on a solid basis. The policy of multiculturalism demonstrates both domestic and foreign policy of a country".