Over 13 000 members admitted to New Azerbaijan Party in first half of 2016

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Managerial Board of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has held a next meeting.

Report was told in the press service of the NAP, the events, to be carried out in the second half of 2016 and action plan of the Managerial Board for second half-year discussed, report of the party's Managerial Board on 2016 first half-year received.

On June 18, parliamentary reelections were held in Agdash constituency No.90. The NAP, which closely participated in the parliamentary reelections, has won and so, number of NAP MPs reached 72.

It was stressed that the works carried out by President Ilham Aliyev for progress, development of Azerbaijan, improvement of the people's welfare, strengthening the country's international position and for other fields hold an important place in the election campaign.

It was noted that over 13 000 new members admitted to the NAP in first half-year of 2016, so, party members exceeded 679 000 people. Majority of the party members are youth and women.

Report of the NAP Managerial Board on 2016 first half-year as well as action plan for 2016 second half-year adopted after extensive debate.