    Over 1000 houses supplied with electricity in Nardaran

    Supply of electric energy to settlement restored

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Supply of electric energy to Nardaran settlement of Baku restored.

    Report was told in 'Azerishig' OJSC's headquarter, established for the power supply in Nardaran, already 1500 appeals had been made regarding restoration of power supply: 'In accordance with these appeals, SMS meters installed for over 1000 houses. These houses are already supplied with electric energy.'

    According to the information, contracts are made with subscribers in the headquarter and electric energy is supplied according to means loaded to meters. 

