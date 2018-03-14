OSCE PA Coordinator for observer mission meets with presidential candidates

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Special Coordinator of the OSCE PA short-term observer mission Nilza Sena (Portugal) has met with presidential candidates.

Report informs, the plenipotentiary representative of registered candidate for presidency Ilham Aliyev - Siyavush Novruzov, the authorized representative of the registered candidate for presidency Gudrat Hasanguliyev - Elchin Mirzabeyli, the registered presidential candidate Araz Alizade, the registered presidential candidate Faraj Guliyev, the registered presidential candidate Razi Nurullayev, registered presidential candidate Zahid Oruj, registered presidential candidate Hafiz Hajiyev and presidential candidates Ali Aliyev, Sardar Jalaloghlu and Tural Abbasli attended the meeting.

The presidential candidate Tural Abbasli told Report that during the meeting they discussed the electoral situation in Azerbaijan and exchanged views on the topic: "The Coordinator asked our opinion about the electoral environment in Azerbaijan. The Coordinator said that the observation of elections will be objective."

Notably, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has not yet considered the registration of presidential candidates Ali Aliyev, Sardar Jalaloghlu and Tural Abbasli.

The presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for April 11.