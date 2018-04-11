OSCE/ODIHR mission head: Final report on elections in Azerbaijan will be ready in two months

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ We will make a preliminary conclusion on results of monitoring the presidential elections in Azerbaijan at a press conference on April 12. The final report, which will contain recommendations for the Azerbaijani government, will be ready within two months.

Report informs, the head of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) Corien Jonker told reporters.

She recalled that 28 long-term observers of the OSCE/ODIHR mission arrived in the country on March 9 to monitor pre-election process. 350 international observers are monitoring on the election day for maximum coverage of all regions of the country.

"The observation of one site does not give a complete picture”, she noted.

Jonker stressed that the OSCE/ODIHR works according to one methodology. "This is necessary to guarantee a unified approach to monitoring all electoral processes in all OSCE member countries”.

According to her, the mission does not draw parallels with other elections: "Our goal is to cover the pre-election process from all angles."