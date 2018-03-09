 Top
    OSCE/ODIHR long-term observation mission starts activity in Azerbaijan

    Head of Mission: We are satisfied with cooperation with authorities
    © Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ The observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan has begun its activities.

    Report informs, the mission is headed by Corien Jonker from the Netherlands.

    As Jonker said at a press conference in Baku on the occasion of the beginning of the long-term observer mission work, it is recommended to send 280 people to Azerbaijan to observe the election process on the voting day (short-term observers), as well as 30 long-term observers.

    "We have already been received at the Foreign Ministry and today we will also hold a meeting with representatives of the CEC. We are satisfied with the cooperation with the authorities”, Jonker said.

    She noted that another 20 members of the long-term observation mission are expected to come to Azerbaijan next week.

    Notably, the presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11. The OSCE/ODIHR observation mission that visited Azerbaijan in February recommended Bureau to send an observer mission for the forthcoming elections.

