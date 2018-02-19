OSCE/ODIHR assessment mission to prepare report on visit results to Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ A mission composed of three experts from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and one expert of the Secretariat of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will visit Azerbaijan this week.

Report was informed in the OSCE/ODIHR press service, during the visit to Baku the assessment mission will hold meetings with representatives of the Central Election Commission (CEC), other officials, as well as representatives of political parties, civil society and mass media in connection with the upcoming April 11 extraordinary elections in Azerbaijan.

"Based on the information collected, the assessment mission will recommend the format of the ODIHR's observation activities to be implemented in the presidential elections. The report with the relevant recommendations is likely to be published in the next couple of weeks", the press service stated.