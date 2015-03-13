 Top
    ​Organizers of the National Council protest summoned to Baku General Police Directorate

    Eldeniz Guliyev said that today at 5 p.m. he will be at the Police Directorate

    Baku.13 March.REPORT.AZ/ The organizers of the protest, appointed by the National Council on March 15, Gahramanli Fuad Guliyev and Eldeniz summoned to Baku city General Police Directorate.

    Report was informed by Mr. Guliyev. He said that today at 5 p.m would be in the Baku city General Police Directorate. E.Guliyev stated that it is realted to the protest planned on March 15.

    The National Council intends to hold a protest at 3 p.m. at the sports complex stadium of Yasamal district on March 15. 

    Baku city Executive Power has already allowed the organization of the rally.

