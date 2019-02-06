Deputy Chairman of NAP: Opposition remains the same as in the early 90s

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The activity of those, who consider themselves the opposition parties in Azerbaijan, is manifested as the remains of the early 1990s . Of course, it is regrettable," VP, executive secretary, deputy chairman of the New Azerbaijan party Ali Ahmadov said.

Deputy Chairman of NAP reminded that great changes have taken place in Azerbaijan since 1993, when Heydar Aliyev came to power.

He stressed that everything has changed in the country in contrast to the early 1990s: “The image of the country has changed, the infrastructure has been updated, the image of Baku and the regions has been modernized, the standard of living has increased. At the same time, Azerbaijan strengthened as a state, its power grew, it strengthened its position in the world, and Azerbaijan became a leader in the region. But one thing has not changed in Azerbaijan: some parties that consider themselves opposition in our country. This opposition, established in the early 1990s, has remained the same as it was! They have not changed till this day."

Deputy Chairman of NAP said that the state does not oppose rallies. He stressed that one of the reasons that the opposition has become insolent is the intensification of orders by forces that cannot accept the development of the country.