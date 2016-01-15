​One of the state agencies abolished in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on abolition of the State Procurement Agency.

Report informs, due to the document, State Procurement Agency has been abolished.

Duties and functions of State Procurement Agency as well as use of state property were given to State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Protection under Ministry of Economy.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.