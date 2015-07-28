One more monument included in the "List of immovable historical and cultural monuments of national importance"

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ An amendment was made in the regulations "On approval of the distribution of immovable monuments of history and culture being under state protection in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding to their values" in accordance with the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Report informs, Appendix No.2 "The list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of national importance" approved with this decision now includes another historic monument.

Thus, bridge across Terter river (in the territory of Barda region) referring to the VII-IX centuries included in the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of national importance.

Decree signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh.