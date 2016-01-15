 Top
    ​One ministry renamed, a new minister appointed

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant order

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on renaming Ministry of Economy and Industry

    Report informs that, according to the document, the Ministry of Economy and Industry was renamed the Ministry of Economy.

    The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan should submit their proposals on adapting this decree within three months.

    Pursuant to another order of the President, Shahin Abdulla Mustafayev was appointed the Minister of Economy.

