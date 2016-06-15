Ombudsman met with soldiers and officers of military units on the frontline - PHOTO

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) Elmira Suleymanova visited the military units of the Azerbaijani army located on the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Ombudswoman asked the position, official and social conditions of military, inquired about the conditions of their health care, nutrition, as well as the morale of soldiers and officers.

During the meetings with the military, she had a conversation on human rights, combat training and the importance of military knowledge.