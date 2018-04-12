OIC Observation Mission head: We did not observe any attempts to influence voters

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The process of elections in Azerbaijan has been carried out fully in accordance with the law."

Report was informed by the Head of the observation mission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Askar Musinov.

He noted that huge work was done to conduct transparent elections, all voters were given all opportunities for free and secret expression of will in accordance with the law and all international norms.

"We did not observe any attempts to influence voters or distort the results of the elections. We have visited number of sites and observed full organization and high turnout there already in the morning hours”, he added.