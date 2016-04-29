Ogtay Asadov: 'Armenians lost their heads"

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'There are several websites, which mostly post news on types of weapons, distance or their management. However, in the current situation, efforts should be strengthened to deliver accurate and complete information to the world community regarding the events occurred on the frontline territories'.

Report informs, Ogtay Asadov, speaker of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) said in today's plenary meeting of the parliament.

According to him, MPs also should be careful when speaking of this issue: 'Chairpersons of the working groups on inter-parliamentary relations should give priority to write letters to foreign MPs, to their counterparts in the international organizations. Such letters must deliver the realities. Of course, the letters have been written, but this is not enough. Therefore, more activity should be demonstrated in this regard'.

O.Asadov also touched upon the letters written by US senators: 'US senators wrote letters and call Azerbaijan to stop aggression. Therefore, realities must be delivered to persons, unaware of the events. Instead to make speeches here, members of the working groups on inter-parliamentary relations should mostly write letters to their foreign counterparts and deliver the truth to them. Many people even don't know where Azerbaijan is located and they have no information on the issue. I don't want to name. But recently we have presented a map to the European representatives.

They have no information on occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh. We must strengthen our activities in this direction. Armenians send false information to the international community. We should increase number of letters in this regard'.

The parliament's chairman said that Armenians have lost their heads and say what comes into their mind.