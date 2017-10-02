Ogtay Asadov: A liar like Kristian Vigenin can not act as OSCE PA Special Representative

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis Chairman Ogtay Asadov has strongly criticized the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin at today's plenary session of the Parliament.

Report informs, O. Asadov mentioned visit of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin to Azerbaijan.

The speaker said that during Baku visit within the framework of the regional trip, K. Vigenin said that he will hold meetings at the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments and non-governmental organizations: "He left Azerbaijan for Armenia. All the words he said here became false and lie. He met with all Armenian leadership and with the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" representatives. We get tired of these double standards. The delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the OSCE PA takes part in the OSCE meeting in Andorra in full composition. Proposals regarding Azerbaijan will be made there. It's not right to appoint persons as Kristian Vigenin special representative on the South Caucasus. Holding such posts by biased persons is narrow mindedness. We have faced such situations many times. When he was in our country, we offered expansion of the OSCE Minsk Group, and he agreed. They speak differently when they are in Azerbaijan and then in Armenia. These are the facts".