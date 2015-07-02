Officials of Interior Ministry visit Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 2, the goverance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs visited Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of professional holiday of police officers.

Report informs, under the leadership of Minister Ramil Usubov, the Ministry Board members, the chiefs of senior office, the office and service departments, the employees attended the visit.

Interior Ministry officials visited the grave of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, laid flowers on the memorial complex. The memory of prominent ophthalmologist Zarifa Aliyeva was paid tribute respectfully.

Then, they visited Eternal Flame" monument in the Alley of Martyrs where the brave fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.