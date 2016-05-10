 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev attends an official reception on 93rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev and 71st anniversary of Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed his respect for war veterans

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ An official reception has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center to mark the 93rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and 71st anniversary of Victory over fascism, Report informs.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the entire people of Azerbaijan on the Victory Day. The head of state said Azerbaijan made a great contribution to the Victory both on the frontline and at home.

