Ali Ahmadov: We try to ensure that people's lifestyle meets modern challenges

"The world develops on one side, while there is poverty is on the other side. People suffer from poverty. It is one of the objectives to overcome inequality," Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov said.

Report informs that he spoke at the Public-Private Sector Dialogue for Sustainable Development Goals held in Baku.

According to him, inequality between peoples and states leads to tension: "We try to ensure that people's lifestyle meets modern challenges. Azerbaijan properly fulfills the program on sustainable development. Our country is known as a developed state in the world. Azerbaijan develops in all spheres. Our country is regarded as a country with a high level of development. Targets on ensuring development are also important for our country. "

Ahmedov noted that the besides state, private sector is also responsible for the employment of people: "All the conditions are provided for the development of private sector. Opportunities are sought to increase export potential. Private sector accounts for 80 per cent of the Azerbaijani economy. We should strive to ensure transparent operation of public sector and people's social protection."