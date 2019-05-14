Ali Ahmadov: "Needs of Azerbaijani citizens should be thoroughly studied and met"

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/1f3e666a5d7bf42426852c387c528d24/91c442f0-8d0e-4299-8d7a-ff10ed8110e8_292.jpg

The Regional Social Security Forum for Europe of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) has kicked off.

Report informs that representatives from ISSA, other international organizations and 35 countries will take part in the three-day event.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, Deputy Prime Minister and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov emphasized that Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European institutions, which is known as a reliable partner in the international arena, has been steadily developing.

He also said that the reforms carried out in the country have been successful in the field of social security: “Azerbaijan takes an important place in the area of reforms in the world. An important part of the reforms is carried out in the social sphere. About 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory is occupied by Armenia and about 1 million people have been displaced. They lost their homes and jobs. Despite the fact that this situation has continued for many years, the government provides for the needs of refugees and internally displaced persons, which constitute 10 per cent of the population. Construction of apartments, granting allowances, and creating jobs requires huge funds."

Deputy Prime Minister noted that the interests and needs of Azerbaijani citizens should be thoroughly studied and met.

The forum continues with speeches.