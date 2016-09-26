Observation mission of European People's Party: Referendum was held freely, pursuant to advanced international standards

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ The observation mission of the European People's Party has made a statement on the referendum.

Report informs, the statement declares that the referendum in the country on September 26 in order to make amendments to the Constitution of Azerbaijan was held freely, open and in accordance with the most advanced international standards.

"Today’s popular vote reflects the will of the Azerbaijani people. All procedures in the voting process complied with international standards. The European People's Party representatives have observed the voting process since the early morning till the end at 20 polling stations", the statement said.