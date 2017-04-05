Nushiravan Maharramli: Russia's NTV+ channel broadcasts illegally in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The Russia's NTV+ channel broadcasts in Azerbaijan illegally".

Report informs, Chairman of the National Broadcasting Council Nushiravan Maharramli said at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee for Cultural Affairs during the discussion of the law draft "On Broadcasting Cable Network".

He noted that in this regard they have already appealed to relevant bodies and court: "Despite this, this channel carries out its illegal activities in various ways."

The NTRC chairman said that some broadcasters of the cable network are also acting illegally: "They are engaged in cable broadcasting in most multi-storey buildings. We repeatedly raised the issue, appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office and other state structures."