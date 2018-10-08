Number of prisoners carrying electronic bracelets announced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ More than 230 convicts carry electronic bracelets in Azerbaijan and are subjected to the uninterrupted effective control by the Electronic Monitoring Center, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

It was noted that applying electronic bracelets to the persons sentenced to imprisonment, as well as those sentenced conditionally or conditionally released under the circumstances determined by the court, enables to control the effective enforcement of those penalties.

It was noted that for this purpose, electronic monitoring center provided with modern equipment is functioning at the Probation Service of the Ministry of Justice.