Number of observers to monitor parliamentary elections of NAP announced

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ The number of observers that will monitor the parliamentary elections of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) in November, was announced.

NAP Deputy Executive Secretary, MP Siyavush Novruzov said to Report that the ruling party will have observers in all constituencies and polling stations. According to him, the ruling party will have about 5500 observers during the parliamentary elections.

S. Novruzov noted that the list of observers is ready, now they are being trained and explained how to conduct the observation during the elections.