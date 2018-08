Number of Milli Mejlis Committee members to be reduced

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Number of V convocation Milli Mejlis's (MM) Committee members will be reduced.

Report informs, the reason is increasing of committee numbers in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

IV convocation Milli Mejlis Legal Policy and State Building Committee had 11,

Security and Defense Committee 12, Economic Policy Committee 14, Natural Resources, Energy and Environment Committee 10, Agrarian Policy 9, Social Policy Committe 11, Regional Issues Committee 8, Science and Education Committee 13, Committee on Culture 7, Human Rights Committee 11, International Relations and Inter-parliamentary Relations Committee 13 members.

But number of committees in V convocation Milli Mejlis increased, some changes made to names. There have been 11 committees in Milli Mejlis, now their number is 15.

In addition, 4 new committees established. They are Health Committee, Family, Women and Child Affairs Committee, Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations, Youth and Sport Committee.

In a new composition Security and Defense Committee named as Defense, Security and Anti-corruption Committee, Economic Policy Committee as Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee and Social Policy Committee as Labour and Social Policy Committee.

Thus, member of V convocation Milli Mejlis Committee will be 8 on average.

Structure of MM committees will be declared on December 1, tomorrow.