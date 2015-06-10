Number of employees in one of state bodies increased

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on making amendments to the decree "On ensuring the activities of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, according to the decree, the number of staff employees of the State Agency was determined as 492.

The number of employees of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was 432 up to now.