Number of decisions adopted by Constitutional Court made public

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Plenum of Constitutional Court has adopted 324 decisions, including 113 decisions on individual appeals'.

Report informs, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev said.

He said that these decisions serve to ensure supremacy of the constitution and protection of human rights and freedoms.

According to F.Abdullayev, decisions on interpretation of the constitution and laws have special legal weight among those taken during the tenure of the Constitutional Court: 'The Constitutional Court have adopted 143 decisions concerning interpretation of various provisions of the present constitution and laws'.

Notably, the Constitutional Court will celebrate its 18th anniversary on July 18.