Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Exact number of Azerbaijani voters was announced.

Report informs, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) said that number of voters in the country is 5.163.250 people.

51.58% of them are women, 48.42% - men.

A growth of 36.139 recorded compared to 2016.