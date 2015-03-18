Now foreigners and stateless persons will not registered at post offices

 Top
    Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ From April 1 this year, foreigners and stateless persons will not be registered at post offices. Report was told by the State Migration Service (SMS).

    SMS stated that now foreigners and stateless persons should be registered via the website of SMS (www.migration.gov.az) or applying directly to the regional migration service offices.

    There is no state fee for the registration.

    The amendment came into force after the replacement of the words "information resources, zip," with "information resources" on the Article 21.2 of the Code according to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the change to the Migration Code dated 24 February 2015.

