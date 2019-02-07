Novruz Mammadov cancels decision on forest fruits

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Paragraph 1.2 of the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 30 of 31 January 2019 the figures "1-7" is replaced with “1-4, 6, 7” in Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers "On Amending the Decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers" On the Rules for bearing material responsibility for the Damage to Forestry" dated December 27, 1993 under number 636 and "On measures to prevent incidents of violation of forest legislation" dated September 30, 2004". Annex No. 5 has been removed.

Report informs that the document in this connection was signed by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

Notably, on February 6, President Ilham Aliyev instructed to annul the decision.