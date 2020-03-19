Novruz is a family holiday. On the eve of the holiday, the whole family gathers around the table laid with various dishes to celebrate Novruz.

Novruz preparations usually begin a month before the festival. Each of the forthcoming four weeks is devoted to one of the four elements and called accordingly in Azerbaijan. Each Tuesday, people celebrate one of the four elements - water, fire, wind, and earth.

Novruz holiday starts tomorrow in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Azerbaijan will mark the Novruz holiday on March 20 and 21.

This year, Novruz Holiday will coincide with March 20-28. Thus, by the decision of Prime Minister Ali Asadov to ensure consistency of working and non-working days, regular work and rest days, March 29, 2020, will be replaced with March 27, 2020.

Thus, this year from March 20 to 28, are non-working days.