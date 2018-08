Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The nomination of candidates for municipal elections started. Report informs, according to the legislation, the election documents for the registration of candidates and preliminary financial report must be submitted to the constituency election commission at least 30 days prior to Election day - by November 22.

Conducting a campaign before the election will start 23 days prior to Election day - on November 30 and stop 24 hours prior to the election - on December 22.

The municipal elections will be held on December 23.