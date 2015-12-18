 Top
    Milli Majlis next plenary session kicks off

    Discussion of 40 issues included in the agenda

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary session of Milli Majlis has launched.

    Report informs, discussion of 40 issues entered into agenda of the session, held under chairmanship of Ogtay Asadov.

    Some of issues, to be discussed is related with approval of intergovernmental agreements and certain documents.

    Changes and amendments to laws 'On Notariat', 'On Border Troops', 'On State Duty' and Civil Code will be discussed in the session.

    In addition, draft of newly prepared Administrative Offences Code and draft law 'On Agricultural Cooperation' will be presented for discussion of MPs. Changes to law 'On Committees of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Republic' and 'Internal Charter of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Republic' are considered. 

