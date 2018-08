© Report

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been held.

Report informs, more than 100 applications have been received at the meeting. Thus, the number of applications has reached 1000.

Meetings of commission are expected to be completed this week. At the end, a list of applications with positive references will be submitted to President Ilham Aliyev.