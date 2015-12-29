Newly prepared Administrative Offences Code adopted in first reading

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ New prepared draft Administrative Offences Code discussed at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, Vusal Huseynov, member of MM Legal Policy and State Building Committee provided information on draft.

'New Administrative Offences Code consists of 40 chapters, 608 articles (former consisted of 35 chapters, 458 articles)', he said. In new code, relevant issues on all articles were generalized and concretized.

Draft put to vote and adopted in first reading.

If draft to be adopted, it will come into force on May 1, 2016.