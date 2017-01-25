New spokesperson appointed for Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Post of spokesperson for Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) was entrusted to Ehsan Zahidov.

Report informs citing the MIA press service.

"Deputy chief of the press service Ehsan Zahidov empowered the position", the statement says.

Notably, according to the order signed by Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel General Ramil Usubov, previous spokesperson, Police Colonel Sadig Gozalov has retired due to age. He was awarded honorary diploma of the ministry.