 Top
    Close photo mode

    New spokesperson appointed for Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs

    The ministry press service declared

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Post of spokesperson for Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) was entrusted to Ehsan Zahidov.

    Report informs citing the MIA press service.

    "Deputy chief of the press service Ehsan Zahidov empowered the position", the statement says.

    Notably, according to the order signed by Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel General Ramil Usubov, previous spokesperson, Police Colonel Sadig Gozalov has retired due to age. He was awarded honorary diploma of the ministry.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi