New rules on road traffic coming into force on July 1

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Changes to the law "On Road Traffic" will come into effect from 1 July.

Report informs, article 53 of the law is given in the new edition. According to the amendment, parking places on public roads are organized according to the list determined by the relevant executive authority.

Parking places on municipal roads organized by municipalities and in private motorways by the owner in coordination with the relevant executive authority.

Parking places are marked with road sign 5.15 ( Parking area ) showing start and end of parking place.

Parking method shown by additional Information signs 7.6.1-7.6.9. Vehicles are parked parallel to the moving part of the road.

Parking spaces will operate 24 hours a day.

This Law enters into force on 1 July 2017.