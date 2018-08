Lankaran. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ A new police chief has been appointed to the Lankaran Region Police Office.

The southern bureau of Report informs, the police chief of the Goychay Region Police Office Islam Humbatov was dismissed from his position and was appointed to this post.

Notably, according to the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel General Ramil Usubov, the chief of Lankaran Region Police Office Mohubbat Huseynov retired.