New law allows cornea transportation into Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 March.REPORT.AZ/ Cornea transportation into Azerbaijan may be allowed soon.

Report informs, today's meeting of Milli Majlis Health Committee discussed the amendment proposed to the law "On list of items that may belong to certain parties of civil circulation and stay in circulation is allowed by special permission (with limited civil circulation)”.

Thus, the cornea has been added to the list.

Moreover, relevant amendment is also proposed to the law "On list of items that not allowed to stay in civil circulation (removed from civil circulation)".