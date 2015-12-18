Milli Majlis ratifies adoption of new judges to some Azerbajani courts - UPDATED

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis adopted draft considering appointment of new judges to some Azerbaijani courts.

Thus, Kamala Abiyeva became judge of Baku Court of Appeal, Khayala Jamilova and Farmayil Zeynalli of Sumgait Court of Appeal and Rafael Eyvazov of Shirvan Court of Appeal.

