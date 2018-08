Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ The issue on dismissal of Humbat Salimov, judge of Sheki Court of Appeal, Acting Chairman of Civil Board will be discussed at next plenary meeting of the parliament.

Report informs, during the meeting, H.Salimov is expected to be appointed to the post of judge of Balakan Region Court.

Notably, Salimov Humbat Gamuna had been working as a judge of Sheki Court of Appeal since 2010.