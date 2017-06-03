 Top
    New department established in Presidential Administration

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ New department has been established in Administration of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, it is Department of Innovative development and e-government issues.

    Head of the department has not been appointed yet.

    Thus, the number of departments in PA reached 16.

    Notably, prior to that two new department were created. These are Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues and Department of Multinational Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues.

