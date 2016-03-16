New composition of State Committee on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People issued - LIST

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ New composition of the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan onPrisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People has been issued.

Report informs, the composition has been determined in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President dated October 30, 2015.

Chairman of the State Commission is Lieutenant General, Chief of State Security Service Madat Guliyev, Secretary is Firudin Sadigov.

Head of the working group of the Commission is Ismayil Akhundov, Deputy Head of the working group is Eldar Samadov.

Members of the commission are Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oruj Zalov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Minister of Health Abbas Valibeyov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Ilgar Rahimov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Intigam Babayev, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Adalat Valiyev, Deputy Chairman of the State CommitteeofFamily, Women and Children Affairs Sadagat Gahramanova, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Garay Farhadov, Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev, Deputy Defense Minister Karim Valiyev, Vice President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences of Isa Habibbeyli, Head of Shusha Region Executive Power, Head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh Bayram Safarov, General Director of the Azerbaijan State Telegraph Agency (AZERTAC) Aslan Aslanov, Deputy Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, former MP Rebiyyet Aslanova, MP, Director of the ANAS Institute of History Yagub Mahmudov, MP, Chairman of Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party Khanhuseyn Kazimli, MP, Editor-in-Chief of 'Azerbaijan' newspaper Bakhtiyar Sadigov as well as Azay Guliyev, MP, Chairman of the CouncilofState Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the Auspices of thePresident of theRepublic ofAzerbaijan, MP, Chairman of the Committee on Democracy and Human Rights Chingiz Ganizade, MP, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Novruz Aslanov, Chairman of Baku Association of Azerbaijani Women Zarifa Salahova, Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Salman Musayev, Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council Nushiravan Maharramov, Chairman of the National Press Council Aflatun Amashov, General Director of the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Jamil Guliyev, Editor-in-Chief of 'Iki sahil' newspaper Vugar Rahimzadeh, General Director of 'Olaylar' Information Agency Yunis Aliyev, Editor-in-Chief of '525-ci qezet' Rashad Majidov and Editor-in-Chief of 'Azernews' newspaper Sevil Mikayılova.