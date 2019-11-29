New chiefs of department appointed to Presidential Administration - LIST

New chiefs of department have been appointed to the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, the new composition of the structure is as follows:

Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jamila Abbasova

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov

Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Altay Hasanov

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan- Head of the Department of State Control of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Karam Hasanov

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan- Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zeynal Naghdaliyev

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Maharram Aliyev

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Alasgarov

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan-Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Natig Amirov

Press-secretary of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Azer Gasimov

Chief of the Protocol Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Baghirov

Head of the Department of Civil Service and Human Resources Issues Talat Majidov

Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues Yusuf Mammadaliyev

Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues Farah Aliyeva

Head of the Department of Legal Expertise Shahin Aliyev

Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy

Head of the Department for Work and Communication with NGOs

Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority Adalat Valiyev

Head of the Department for Work with Documents

Head of the Department for Work with Citizens' Inquiries Suleyman Ismayilov

Head of Administrative Department Ogtay Shahbazov.