New chief of staff appointed to State Committee of Family, Women and Children Affairs - PHOTO

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ New chief of staff appointed to State Committee ofFamily,Women and Children Affairs. Report informs Ogtay Ibrahimov appointed to this position.

Note that, the former head of the Office Safar Imanov resigned on November 1 last year. This year, he was accused of receiving a bribe of 170 thousand dollars.

Oktay Vahab oglu Ibrahimov was born in June 19, 1960 in Baku. In 1982 he graduated from the faculty of Applied mathematics, Baku State University. In 1990-1993 he worked as researcher at the Institute of Cybernetics, worked as a senior researcher and head of the sector at National Academy of Sciences. In 1993, by the decision of the Higher Attestation Commission of the Cabinet of Ministers, was awarded with the honorary title "Senior Research Fellow". In 1999-2000 he worked as head of Information Provision Department of Constitutional Court. In 20.11.2013 - 2.11.2015 worked as Deputy Head of the Office at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

He is married and has 4 children.