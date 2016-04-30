New chairman of YAP`s Guba office elected - PHOTO

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The 10th meeting of New Azerbaijan Party's Guba office was held today.

Report informs, work done during last period, as well as organizational issues were discussed.

It was noted that the former chairman of YAP`s Guba office Adalat Nabiyev was appointed head of Zone Financial Audit Department of Agjabadi and therefore asked to be released from the chairmanship of the party.

Board of Directors of regional branch of the party voted and First deputy head of Guba Region Executive Power Yusif Abidov elected as chairman of party.

Note that Adalat Nabiyev worked for more than 5 years as chairman of YAP`s Guba office.