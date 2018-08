Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ New chairman was appointed to the Nakhchivan State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

Report informs, Vasif Talibov, Chairman of Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic signed relevant order.

According to the order, Hijran Yagub Rustamov was appointed as a chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.