New Azerbaijan Party leadership visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Leaders of the ruling "Yeni Azerbaijan" Party (New Azerbaijan Party) on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of death of national leader Heydar Aliyev visited his grave in the Alley of Honor.

Report informs, the ceremony attended by Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Social and Political issues, Head of the Department of Social and Political issues of the Presidential Administration, member of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) board, Ali Hasanov, Deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy chairman of the NAP, Ali Hasanov, Head of the Executive Power of Baku city, a board member of the NAP, Hajibala Abutalibov, Chairman of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations of Milli Majlis, Siyavush Novruzov, Rector of Baku State University, academician Abel Maharramov, deputies, members of the board of the NAP, members of the political councils, heads of executive powers of Baku city and other officials.

Party leadership laid a wreath at the tomb of national leader.

They also commemorated the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and laid flowers at her grave today.