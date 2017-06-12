 Top
    New appointments made in Secretariat of First Vice-President

    Relevant decrees signed

    Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ New appointments have been made in Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Mehdi Dadashov and Fariz Rzayev appointed Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President.

    Notably, a while ago Altay Hasanov appointed Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    At present, the structure of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is as follows:

    Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Altay Hasanov

    Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President Mehdi Dadashov

    Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President Fariz Rzayev

    Assistant to the First Vice-President Anar Alakbarov

    Assistant to the First Vice-President Yusuf Mammadaliyev ( Y. Mammadaliyev is also Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues ).

    Notably, on February 21, Mehriban Aliyeva, has been appointed First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

