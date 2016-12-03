New administrative building of NAP Tartar district branch opened

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a new administrative building of Tartar district branch of the New Azerbaijan Party.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President cut the ribbon to officially open building and viewed conditions.

A bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev was installed in the foyer of the building. There are also photo stands reflecting the life and activity of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, as well as their participation in the New Azerbaijan Party-related events. “Brave Azerbaijani Army” photo stand was installed in the foyer.

The building occupies a total area of 510 square metres. The two-storey building houses a 50-seat assembly hall, offices and technical rooms.

Tartar District branch of the New Azerbaijan Party has 5,875 members, including 3,121 women and 1,449 young people.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated members of the Tartar District branch of the New Azerbaijan Party and wished them successes.